10 Charged in Sh1 Billion Land Fraud Case

10 individuals were Monday June 3 charged with fraud in a Sh1 billion land deal in Nairobi.

This follows a case where the DCI’s Land Fraud Investigations Unit has been investigating.

The ten included a Registrar of Titles at the Ministry of Lands headquarters Ardhi House, Jacob Cartwright Owino, and a Land Administration officer, Andrew Aseri Kirungu, who were further charged with abuse of office.

In the botched land deal, the two with other individuals namely Diana Njeri Muiyuro, James Mbote Gicheha, Joseph Njoroge Kimani, Joseph Gichohi Kinyanjui, Gladys Wambui Mwangi, Mohamed Jimale Abdille, Charles Mwangi Waithaka and George Ndungu Mumbi conspired with intent to defraud Realty Brokers Limited the prime parcel of land by falsely pretending that a letter of allotment Ref. No. 93103 was a genuine Letter of Allotment issued by the National Land Commission.

This was meant to facilitate the registration of the parcel of land in the name of Mwadi Women Entrepreneurs Limited, the prosecution said.

Other charges preferred against the individuals include making a false document and obtaining registration by false pretenses.

Whereas nine suspects appeared before Chief Magistrate Lucas Onyina, pleaded not guilty to the charges, and were released on Sh100,000 cash bail, one contact person, the land officer Andrew Aseri Kirungu, failed to appear before the court citing illness.

The DCI’s Land Fraud Investigation Unit, a cornerstone in the fight against fraudulent activities, plays a crucial role in ensuring the integrity of land ownership and preventing fraudulent schemes that can undermine property rights, economic stability in general.