10 Dead in Makueni Road Accident

Ten people died in a grisly accident along Kikima- Kali-Machakos road in Makueni County.

The incident occurred at Kwa Mbisu area in Mbooni subcounty on Saturday evening.

Mbooni West deputy county commissioner Stanlaus Apuoka said seven of those who sustained injuries during the incident were rushed to Mbooni subcounty hospital for medical attention.

The 14 – seater matatu that was headed to Machakos from Kikima is said to have lost control before landing into a ditch after it rolled several times.

It was extensively damaged while the bodies were removed to mortuary.

The matatu belonging to Makos Sacco was heading to Machakos from Kikima.

This is the latest fatal accident to be reported in the country to claim lives.

Up to 4,000 people are killed in accidents annually in the country. There is a campaign to address the menace.