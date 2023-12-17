10 Injured After Aircraft Crashes, Catches Fire in Lamu

10 people are nursing injuries after an aircraft they were traveling in crashed in Kiunga, Lamu County.

In a video seen by this writer, the light aircraft burst into flames after crash landing.

The aircraft 5Y-GOK Cesna 208, was at the time of the incident ferrying two pilots, seven army officers and one police officer,

Reports indicate that the aircraft hit electricity poles as it was ascending from the Kiunga airstrip.

The same aircraft had last week flown to Kiunga to pick up students from Kibaoni who had performed well in the KCPE examinations for a trip to Nairobi.

It safely flew the students back on Sunday.

Firefighters who arrived at the scene have since put out the fire.

The cause of accident is yet to be established.

Meanwhile, the victims are receiving treatment at a local hospital as police investigate the matter.