    11 Students At Dagoretti High School Injured In Fight Over Basketball

    Andrew Walyaula
    At least 11 students at the Dagoretti High School in Nairobi were injured when they clashed over a basketball match they were playing.

    The incident happened on Sunday evening but boiled over into the night.

    Police said they established that the students were playing basketball in the school when a dispute erupted between two students, a form one and form four.

    This led to fighting between Sudanese students with Kenyan students.

    As a result, 11 Sudanese students sustained minor injuries and were rushed to Garden Medical Clinic in stable condition.

    Police said more chaos were reported on Sunday night which now turned religious.

    More police were deployed to the area to help quell the violence. Tension remained high on Monday with more police officers deployed there.

    Meanwhile, a man was killed in a fire incident in Kosovo area within Athi River Township.

    Police said Michael Nyamai Masivo, 49 was found rescued with serious burns and succumbed to the injuries in hospital.

    He was sleeping alone in the structures when the fire broke out on Saturday night.

    The body was moved to Shalom Community Hospital mortuary pending autopsy.

    Police said they are yet to know the cause of the fire. Several other structures were affected leaving dozens homeless.

    In Kesses, Nandi County, one Ronny Kiplagat, 31 was found dead in his house. Police officers visited the scene, where they found his body lying on the floor facing up and foaming at the mouth.

    Two cups and a bottle found near the body with a pungent smell suspected to be of a cattle dip chemical were kept for further analysis.

    No suicide note was found at the scene. The body with no other visible physical injuries was moved to the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital morgue awaiting autopsy, police said.

    11 Students At Dagoretti High School Injured In Fight Over Basketball

     
