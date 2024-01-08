1,216 KCSE 2023 Candidates Score Mean Grade of A

1,216 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) candidates have scored a mean grade of A.

825 are males while 391 are females, Education CS Ezekiel Machogu has said.

According to Machogu, the number constitutes 0.14 per cent.

889 of 1,216 were from National schools, he said.

A total of 201,133 candidates have qualified for the University set points.

“This is 22.27 per cent of students attained direct entry into the university,” he said.

A total of 2,782 females scored A- (minus) while 4,472 males scored the same.

18,078 attained a mean grade of B+ with 10,370 males and 7,708 females.

36,728 candidates scored B plain, while a total of 59,514 scored B- and 78,343 scored C+.

79,432 females and 86,429 males scored the D- (minus) grade

79,612 females scored D as compared to 75,664 males.

66,032 females attained D+ while 58,974 are males.

A total of 19,960 females scored grade E while 28,214 scored the same grade.

On the other hand, four candidates had their results cancelled over impersonation.

“There were no irregularities reported during the exams but there were people who impersonated others,” he said.

4,109 other candidates suspected to have engaged in examination irregularities hace had their results withheld.

“It is unfortunate that a few contracted professionals are still insistent on ruining the future of our learners by subjecting them to examination malpractices,” he said.

The CS also revealed that there were schools that were filling in candidates to meet the ministry’s requirement of 30 students to become an examination centre.

“I am concerned with the number that failed to sit the examination as it would point to a situation where some schools could be inflating the figures of registered candidates to meet the minimum threshold of 30 candidates.”