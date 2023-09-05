16 Heads of State Attending Africa Climate Summit

The first Africa Climate Summit in Nairobi on Tuesday entered its second day.

Today’s programme will start with a high-level presidential session hosted by President William Ruto.

The session will see leaders hold discussions on climate financing and how to scale it up at the international level for Africa, investing in nature and biodiversity.

Meanwhile, at least 16 heads of state from the African continent are in the country for the summit.

They include Evariste Ndayishimiye (Burundi), Nana Akufo Addo (Ghana), Azali Assoumani (Comoros), Brahim Ghali (Sahrawi Democratic Republic), Julius Maada Bio (Sierra Leone), Sale Work Zewde (Ethiopia), Isaias Afwerki (Eritrea), Salva Kiir Mayardit (South Sudan), Mohamed Younis a. Menfi (Libya), Samia Suluhu (Tanzania), and Macky Sall (Senegal).

Others are Filipe Nyusi (Mozambique), Dennis Sassou Nguesso (Republic of the Congo), and Paul Kagame (Rwanda).

Presidents Ismael Omar Guelleh (Djibouti) and Mahamat Deby (Chad) are expected later on in the day.

United Nations Secretary general Antonio Guterres, and African Union Commission chairperson Moussa Faki are also in attendance.

The summit kicked off on Monday at the KICC.

