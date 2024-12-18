172 Illegal Firearms Recovered in Operation Maliza Uhalifu North Rift as Attacks Drop 

At least 172 illegal firearms have been recovered in ongoing Operation Maliza Uhalifu North Rift.

The operation has also seen a significant drop in cattle rustling cases, the ministry of Interior said Wednesday.

“The operation has led to a 62% reduction in number of cattle rustling occurrences, with cases dropping from 63,054 stolen livestock to 23,668—a decline of 39,386 heads of cattle.”

“Notably, 172 illegal firearms were collected during mop- up exercises and 10,173 livestock have been recovered,” a statement said.

During the same period, 250 suspects, including 14 political leaders, were arrested and prosecuted.

Launched in February 2023, Operation Maliza Uhalifu North Rift is a government security initiative that targeted escalating banditry, cattle rustling, and violence in nine counties including Baringo, Turkana, Samburu, Elgeyo Marakwet, West

Pokot, Marsabit, Laikipia, Isiolo, and Meru.

Hot spot areas in these counties were designated as “Disturbed” and “Dangerous,” in the operation that brought together the National Police Service (NPS) and the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) in a coordinated effort to restore peace and stability in the region.

“The security situation in the North Rift has significantly improved and this is attributed to the efforts of this multi-agency approach.”

Security officers on the ground have effectively disarmed hundreds of bandits, dismantled their hideouts in the rugged terrain, and restored stability to affected communities.

To strengthen local security, the government has restructured the management and command of the National Police Reservists. In 2023, a total of 1,702 reservists were recruited and trained in Baringo, Samburu, Laikipia, Meru, Turkana, and West Pokot.

At least 400 reservists in Elgeyo Marakwet and in Isiolo, were re-armed to supplement the ongoing security operations in the area.

To enhance governance and improve service delivery, the Government gazetted 126 new administrative units across Elgeyo Marakwet, Baringo, Turkana, Samburu, Meru, and Laikipia Counties. This initiative is aimed at strengthening local administration, improving resource allocation, and enabling a more effective response to security challenges.

According to the ministry, an uninterrupted learning was experienced this year with candidates sitting for their KPSEA and KCSE exams without any security challenges. A budget of Sh100 million was allocated to rehabilitate 34 out of 39 schools closed due to banditry-related violence and displacement.

The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) has played a crucial role in this reconstruction effort and to date, 26 schools have reopened and at least 4,000children went back to school marking a significant step towards recovery.

Renovations have been completed or are underway in 21 schools, with Baringo County being the most affected.

“No schools were closed in Elgeyo Marakwet County and all previously closed schools in Laikipia and Samburu are now operational,” the statement added.

“While we celebrate the progress made, 13 schools remain closed and pupils relocated to other schools, primarily in Baringo, West Pokot, and Turkana Counties.

We recognize that the journey to lasting peace is ongoing and as we move forward with Operation Maliza Uhalifu, we will continue to build on these gains for a safe North Rift and secure Kenya.”

The operation is ongoing.