Popular Nightclub 1824 Raided, Valuables Carted Away in Police Presence

Popular joint along Lang’ata Road is currently being raided, reports indicate.

In videos doing rounds on social media, unidentified individuals are seen carting away valuables with police on guard.

Who has more info about 1824? Furniture is being thrown out, police are present as well 🤔🙆🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/K3iTEbcT9G — #DaktariBilaManywele (@CalebManywele) December 20, 2023

In September, a court froze assets belonging Wilson Kanani who owns the joint.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) told an anti-corruption court that Kanani, a City Hall staffer was in possession of Sh643 million assets on a Sh55,000 salary.

Read: EACC Seeks to Freeze Sh643 Million Linked To City Hall Staffer On A Sh55,000 Salary

In 2022, Lady Justice Esther Maina granted the orders on Tuesday to allow the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) complete investigations into claims the employee, through his office received bribes and kickbacks thereby accumulating the money as well as other assets among them two high-end motor vehicles.

According to court documents, although the employee earns a net monthly salary of Sh55,000 he received and channeled Sh506 million through bank accounts held in his name and family members between January 2016 and October 2022.

Investigations established his duties at the county included regulation of outdoor advertisements, monitoring and surveillance of all outdoor advertisements and calling advertisers to comply with approvals and payments for advertisements.

“Although he earns a monthly net salary of Sh55,000/-, investigations have revealed that between January 2016 and October 2022, he received and channeled monies suspected to have been received through corruption amounting to Sh506,397,460.71/- through bank accounts in his name, the name of companies associated with him, his family members including his spouse and his minor children,” reads court documents.

Other assets linked to the accused include a house in Phenom Estate Langata, a residential house and rental premises in Busia, an apartment in Langata NHC and an apartment in Kahawa which are all suspected to have been acquired using proceeds of corruption.