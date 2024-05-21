19 Rescued After Boat Capsizes in Lungalunga  

At least 19 fishermen were rescued after a boat they were in capsized in the Indian Ocean in Vanga area.

The incident happened Saturday night.

A team from the Coast Guard rushed to the area on speed motors boats and managed to rescue all the occupants safely.

It was established that the boat had capsized due to the high tides that were being experienced at that time.

Meanwhile, a man drowned at a dam in the Capitol Hill area, Nairobi.

A guard at the Bliss Hospital that is located near there said he was on duty when he saw a man jump into the dam.

The man drowned. His body was later removed and taken to the mortuary. The motive of the incident is yet to be known.

In Turkana’s Nakabaran village, police said they are investigating the murder of a man whose body was discovered on the roadside.

The body was found lying dead in a pool of blood with visible injuries from a blunt object in his head. The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy.