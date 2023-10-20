2 American Hostages Released by Hamas

Two American hostages, a mother and her daughter, were Friday released by Hamas, according to a person familiar with the negotiations and a diplomatic source.

The two were handed over to the Red Cross and are “on their way out,” the source familiar with negotiations said.

They were released on “humanitarian grounds” because the mother is in poor health, the same source said.

It is unclear whether they will leave Gaza into Egypt or Israel.

It is the result of the negotiations between Qatar and Hamas that started after Hamas abducted around 200 people from Israel on October 7.

“In response to Qatari efforts, Al-Qassam Brigades released two American citizens (a mother and her daughter) for humanitarian reasons, and to prove to the American people and the world that the claims made by Biden and his fascist administration are false and baseless,” Hamas spokesperson Abu Obaida said in a statement.

The White House has not commented. The Israeli prime minister’s office has not commented. CNN has reached out to the Red Cross.

Israeli media said the two US hostages who were held by Hamas have been released.

They were among the 200 hostages taken to Gaza by Hamas during the attacks on 7 October.

Earlier Israel’s military said more than 20 children under 18 were among the hostages.

They also said the majority of those being held were still alive.

UN chief António Guterres has visited the Rafah border crossing with Egypt, and said he expected the first shipment of aid to enter Gaza in “the next day or so”. Palestinian officials say more than 4,000 people have been killed in Gaza since Hamas attacked Israel on 7 October, killing more than 1,400 people.

By CNN

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...