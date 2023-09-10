2 Construction Workers Injured in Al-Shabaab IED Attack in Lamu

Two construction workers were Saturday seriously injured after their vehicle ran over a bomb set on the road in Baragoni area, Lamu County.

The vehicle was badly damaged after it ran over an Improvised Explosive Devise, police said.

The workers were in the vehicles when the incident happened and were seriously injured. They were rushed to the hospital and admitted in critical condition, police said.

A police operation mounted in the area minutes later did not bear any fruits as the gang behind the same had escaped.

Police believe the terrorists behind the bomb were timing security vehicles that were to use the route.

This is the latest incident in this month so far. In August, more than ten people were killed in the area in separate terror-related attacks. Dozens of houses were also burnt in the attacks.

A major operation is ongoing in the area to address al-Shabaab-related attacks, which happen because of others, the proximity to the main Kenya-Somalia border.

The area near the border with Somalia has suffered a series of terrorist attacks.

The state has imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew in Salama, Juhudi, Widho Marafa, Mashogoni, and Ukumbi in Lamu West as part of efforts to enhance operations targeting the terrorists who hide in Boni forest.

The terrorists have been attacking places near the Kenyan border by using guns and explosives leaving dozens dead and many injured.

The recent attacks have forced the government to suspend plans to reopen the Kenya-Somalia border.

This has also affected various development projects at large.

