2 Dead, 7 Hospitalised After Consuming Maize Flour Picked At a Thika Dumpsite 

Two people died while seven others were admitted at the Thika Level V Hospital after consuming Ugali prepared from flour picked from Kang’oki dump site in the Kiganjo area of Thika.

One of those admitted is in critical condition, officials said.

The in charge of the Thika Level V hospital Doctor Waruti Kibuti said eight people had been admitted with breathing problems.

She told the media that medics were working to stabilise them.

“We received eight casualties from the Kang’oki dumpsite, one of them is in critical condition,” Dr Waruti said.

“Most of them came to the hospital when they were unconscious and had breathing problems.”

Simon Kioko, one of those who ate a serving of Ugali they made on Monday, said the flour they used came from Kiambu’s largest dumpsite located at Kang’oki in Thika

He told journalists that they collected maize flour from the dumpsite last Saturday and stored it until Tuesday, when they made ugali and shared it amongst themselves.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

Medical officials picked up samples of the food for further analysis.

