2 Killed, 52 Others Injured In Accident Involving 20 Vehicles On Nairobi-Nakuru Highway

At least two people are dead while dozens others are nursing injuries following a road accident in Muguga along the busy Nairobi-Nakuru highway.

Police said a priest and his wife died on the spot after a trailer that had brake failure rammed their car in the crash where 20 vehicles were involved, including a school bus with 44 students.

Among those injured in the Friday night accident were two students from Twilight Secondary School in Kayole, Nairobi County.

Police said the students were rushed and admitted at PCEA Kikuyu Hospital.

Kikuyu sub-county Police Commander Ronald Kirui said many others who were injured were taken to hospitals. He said they are in stable condition.

He said investigations into the incident are ongoing. He urged drivers to maintain discipline and service their vehicles as part of efforts to address such incidents.

Locals urged the relevant authorities led by KeNHA to complete a section of the road where service lanes will be constructed to avert loss of lives.

Cases of fatal accidents have been on the rise despite campaigns to address the menace.