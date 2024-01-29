20-year-old Woman Found Dead in Kinale Forest

A 20-year-old woman who went missing from her home two weeks ago was Monday found raped and murdered in Kinale forest, Kiambu County.

Police said the body of the girl was found abandoned in the forest, covered in blood and with injuries that suggested she was sexually assaulted.

Her body was moved to the Naivasha District Hospital mortuary pending autopsy.

Residents of the area have complained about the forest, saying that it has turned into a place to commit crimes such as murder, recounting several cases witnessed in the forest.

Lari sub-county police commander Adamson Furaha confirmed the incident saying they had launched investigations.

Furaha added that DCI detectives had established that she was raped and killed somewhere else and her body dumped in the area.

“We have started investigations to establish what happened, whether she was raped, how she was killed and how the body was brought to the area. Investigations will shed more light,” he said.

Furaha was accompanied by police officers, scenes of crime personnel, Kinale Assistant County Commissioner Rebecca Chepkemoi and her assistant chiefs.

A relative said the girl went missing two weeks ago when she was sent to buy sugar.

She lived at Kenton Village near Flyover in South Kinangop.

The motive of the incident is yet to be known.

This comes amid ongoing protests against perceived rise in femicide cases in the country.