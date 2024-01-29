fbpx
    Subscribe
    NEWS

    20-year-old Woman Found Dead in Kinale Forest

    KahawaTungu ReporterBy No Comments2 Mins Read
    suspect shot in limuru
    Police Line

    A 20-year-old woman who went missing from her home two weeks ago was Monday found raped and murdered in Kinale forest, Kiambu County. 

    Police said the body of the girl was found abandoned in the forest, covered in blood and with injuries that suggested she was sexually assaulted.

    Her body was moved to the Naivasha District Hospital mortuary pending autopsy.

    Residents of the area have complained about the forest, saying that it has turned into a place to commit crimes such as murder, recounting several cases witnessed in the forest.

    Lari sub-county police commander Adamson Furaha confirmed the incident saying they had launched investigations.

    Furaha added that DCI detectives had established that she was raped and killed somewhere else and her body dumped in the area.

    “We have started investigations to establish what happened, whether she was raped, how she was killed and how the body was brought to the area. Investigations will shed more light,” he said.

    Furaha was accompanied by police officers, scenes of crime personnel, Kinale Assistant County Commissioner Rebecca Chepkemoi and her assistant chiefs.

    A relative said the girl went missing two weeks ago when she was sent to buy sugar.

    She lived at Kenton Village near Flyover in South Kinangop.

    The motive of the incident is yet to be known.

    This comes amid ongoing protests against perceived rise in femicide cases in the country.

    Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

    Share.

    Email: Editor@Kahawatungu.com

    Related Posts

    Leave a Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

    Man Charged with Embezzling Sh327,000 from Cooperative Bank in Nairobi

    20-year-old Woman Found Dead in Kinale Forest

     

    Advertise with us to reach your target audience today! Call +254707482874 to place your Ad! We accept Sponsored Stories, Banner ads, Sponsored Jobs, Announcements etc

    Got it!
    X