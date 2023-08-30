2022 Poll Audit Among 13 Issues To Be Discussed by Bipartisan Talks Team

Wednesday saw the signing of a framework for the bipartisan negotiations by the Kenya Kwanza and Azimio la Umoja National Dialogue Committee.

The alliances outlined 13 issues they want to be deliberated on during the discussions.

Additionally, the issues will be based on five thematic areas.

The law on multi-party democracy is among them, as are outstanding constitutional issues, electoral justice, enshrining financial rights in the Constitution, establishing state positions, and fidelity to political parties and coalitions.

Constitutional matters, the NDC will discuss:

Article 43 of the Constitution, the cost of living and related issues

Implementation of the two-thirds gender rule

Governance issues: Promoting national unity and inclusivity in public appointments

Adequate checks and balances

Electoral justice:

Restructuring and reconstitution of the IEBC

Boundaries delimitation

Audit of the 2022 presidential election

Entrenching funds into the Constitution:

The National Government Constituencies Development fund

The National Government Affirmative Action fund

The Senate Oversight Fund

Establishment of state offices:

The office of the Leader of the Official Opposition

The office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary

Fidelity to political parties/coalitions and the law on multi-party democracy:

Preventing interference with political parties/coalitions

The Senate formally approved the formation of the committee, anchoring its work in law and allowing the team to expend public resources.

