22-year-old Police Impersonator Arrested in Busia

Authorities in Busia County arrested a 22-year-old woman for impersonating a police officer.

Jacinta Merlin Ouma was arrested on Tuesday evening in Bukhalalire, Butula sub-county by police officers from Butula police station after a tip-off from the members of the public.

The suspect who was enroute to Butula police station dressed in a General Service Unit (GSU) uniform with an AK47 riffle was ambushed and upon being questioned she did not have a job identification card.

It is not clear for how long she has been impersonating a police officer.

Police linked greed to her moves.

The suspect was arraigned in Busia High Court on Wednesday before Magistrate Peter Olengo where she pleaded guilty to the impersonation charge.

She was remanded at Bumala police station for 21 days to enable police to complete their investigations.

Police revealed the suspect has been roaming in police stations across the country including Kabete police station, several police stations in Kisumu, and Busia posing as a police officer.

Area head of DCI Felician Maru said they suspected her while on duty at Bumala police and had her arrested.

“We found pictures in her phone with a full GSU uniform and a firearm but she could not explain herself well for example which police station she was stationed,” he said.

In her defence before the magistrate Olengo she told the court that she bought the uniform at the industrial area in Nairobi and the firearm was given to her by a police officer while in Kabete police station just to take photos.