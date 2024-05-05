228 Killed By Floods As Officials Warn Of Heavy Rainfall Countrywide

At least 228 people have so far lost their lives due to the ongoing heavy rains and resultant floods across the country.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki said Sunday , May 5 that floods had killed an additional nine people in the last 24 hours, 164 others were reportedly injured and 72 were missing.

“A total of 41,526 households have been displaced affecting approximately 212,630 people. 138 camps have been set up across 138 Counties hosting 62,061 people. Approximately 227,238 people have been impacted by the heavy rains.

Additionally, Kindiki says a total of 1,967 schools have been affected by the floods.

The government says multi-agency teams drawn from the Kenya Defence Forces, National Youth Service and Humanitarian agencies had already hit the ground running to coordinate rescue efforts and provide essential help to the displaced people.

This is, even as the government warned of continued heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms across 33 counties.

Counties expected to experience heavy rains include Nairobi, Nyeri, Muranga, Kirinyaga, Kiambu, Nyandarua, Nandi, Bomet, Nakuru, Elgeyo Marakwet, West Pokot, Baringo, Samburu, Turkana, Uasin Gishu, Laikipia and Narok counties.

Others are Kakamega, Vihiga, Busia, Bungoma and Trans Nzoia, Kisumu, Kisii, Nyamira, Migori, Siaya, Homa Bay, Machakos, Embu, Tharaka Nithi, Meru, and Marsabit counties.

People residing in urban areas, low-lying areas and riparian areas have been warned of possible flooding and those in hilly areas or steep slopes cautioned against landslides.

“151 Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) are actively engaged in Mai Mahiu, Nakuru County following the mudslide tragedy where 56 deceased persons have been retrieved, 41 of whom have been positively identified and families duly informed. 49 people are still missing. KDF were similarly deployed to Joska, Machakos County on the Athi River bridge. The rescue operation has ended having recorded no fatalities and 59 people rescued,” Kindiki said.

“National Youth Service (NYS) have also been deployed to reinforce the ongoing search and rescue operations while the National Police Service, National Disaster Operation Managers, Public Health Officers and Ambulance Service Providers are on-site in each of the emergency locations.”