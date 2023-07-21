23 Firearms Recovered in Karen Homes, Says Interior CS Kithure Kindiki

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki announced that 23 firearms were recovered from three homes in Karen, Nairobi in a recent operation conducted on Friday.

The operation was launched after it was discovered that weapons used during demonstrations were supplied by civilian gun holders.

The revelation came in the wake of reports indicating that a group of suspected police officers had raided the home of Jomo Kenyatta, the son of former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Addressing the media at the Karen residence, President Uhuru hinted that the alleged raid might have been connected to the presence of weapons.

In response, CS Kindiki refrained from directly referencing the reported raid at Uhuru’s son’s home. Instead, he focused on the successful recovery of the firearms during the operation in Karen.

“This afternoon, an operation has been going on targeting three homesteads within the Karen area where a total of 23 firearms, some of which are suspected to have been used in illegal activities are kept,” he stated.

The CS emphasized that the operation would continue to retrieve all firearms from individuals suspected of providing them to violent protesters or engaging in other illegal activities.

“The operation will proceed to cover civilian firearm holders in Nairobi and other parts of the country who may be using the weapons in their possession to jeopardize our national security,” Kindiki asserted.

He reassured the public that the exercise was purely focused on security matters and was not politically motivated.

Any attempt to politicize or sensationalize the search would not deter law enforcement agencies from fulfilling their duty to ensure the country’s safety and stability.

Kindiki highlighted that the law empowered security officials to conduct such operations under the Firearms Act (CAP 114) of the Laws of Kenya.

They are authorized to inspect premises where firearms are kept and to require civilian firearm holders to produce their weapons for inspection and ballistic examination if there are reasonable suspicions of illegal use or expenditure.

