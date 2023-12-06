23 Stolen Tablets Recovered from Neighbouring School in Diani

Authorities are investigating how electronic learning tablets that had been reported stolen were recovered at a neighbouring school in Msambweni, Kwale County.

The headmistress of Shamu primary had reported on Monday that 23 electronic learning tablets, four tropies and three balls were stolen from her office by unknown people at unknown time.

Police visited and searched the school compound in vain.

Police later said all the stolen items were recovered from a different school in the area.

The children who had them were talked to and handed back to their parents and the Msambweni Children Officer.

Local administrators were asked to intervene and solve the matter.

The gadgets were provided by the government but some institutions do not have them.

This has apparently prompted such incidents of stealing.