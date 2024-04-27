240 Suspected Muggers Detained in Mombasa Operation 

At least 240 suspected muggers were arrested in a multi agency operations in parts of Mombasa County.

This follows complaints of increased armed crime in some of the estates in the area.

The most affected was Mvita where teams landed on Friday and nabbed 243 youth for grilling and profiling.

Mombasa County Commissioner Mohamed Noor confirmed the operation.

He said the exercise will continue to address the menace of gangs attacking locals.

Gangs walking in groups and armed with crude weapons have been attacking and robbing locals with impunity.

Most of the incidents happen in Kisauni, Old Town and other estates, police said.

Squads have since been set up to pursue the gangs.

Those arrested on Friday were detained at various police stations pending profiling and possible prosecution.