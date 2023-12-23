25 People Arrested In NACADA Crackdown On Shisha Joints In Nairobi

At least 25 people were arrested Friday night and 117 shisha bongs confiscated at a shisha joint in Kilimani, Nairobi.

This was during a night raid by officers from the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) on December 22.

NACADA CEO, Anthony Omerikwa led the operation at Yejoka Gardens in Kilimani, a popular spot for shisha users in Nairobi.

Omerkiwa said despite the ban on shisha since 2017, its use remains prevalent in the country.

“Shisha was declared illegal in 2017. The sale and use was banned,” said Omerikwa.

“Our team and multi-agency will continue with the investigations to get to the bottom of it, we are trying to look if this place is licensed, whether they have a public license and also if public health come here to see if it is in the right shape.”

Defending the timing of the operation, Omerikwa cited the link between increased substance abuse during Christmas and the link between drunk driving and accidents.

“One of the key aspects very many young people get inducted into drug and substance abuse during Christmas.”

“There is also a big co-relation drunk and driving and accidents in our country and it is a very good starting point to this crackdown,” said Omerikwa.

Shisha smoking, also known as water pipe, hookah, or hubble-bubble, was outlawed in Kenya in 2017.

The comprehensive ban covered use, import, manufacture, sale, promotion, and distribution of the product. Offenders face fines starting at Sh50,000 or a minimum jail term of six months.

Kenya joined neighboring East African countries Uganda, Tanzania, and Rwanda in prohibiting the use of shisha.

The agency said they will continue with the exercise in other joints.