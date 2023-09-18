$250,000 Reward Offered In Hunt For Killer Of California Deputy Sheriff

Authorities in the United States have offered a reward of $250,000 for any information leading to the capture of the assailant responsible for the killing of Deputy Sheriff Ryan Clinkunbroomer in California’s Palmdale area.

The 30-year-old deputy was fatally shot on a Saturday evening while he sat in his patrol car at a red traffic light, an incident that Sheriff Robert Luna labeled a “targeted attack” due to Clinkunbroomer’s law enforcement status.

Speaking at a news conference, Sheriff Luna condemned the killing, stating: “Without warning, he was murdered while serving our community.”

Police have released surveillance footage showing a dark sedan pulling up beside Clinkunbroomer’s vehicle moments before the shooting. Investigators have identified the “vehicle of interest” as a gray Toyota Corolla manufactured between 2006 and 2012.

The reward fund of $250,000 is a collective effort involving Los Angeles County, the city of Palmdale, and the Association for Los Angeles Deputy Sheriffs. Sheriff Luna sent a message to the perpetrator, saying, “Whoever did this – I’d give in. We are going to find you.”

California Governor Gavin Newsom expressed his shock at the killing and ordered flags at the state capitol to be flown at half-mast in honor of Deputy Clinkunbroomer.

The deputy, who had served for eight years and was engaged to be married, was discovered in his car by a passerby who called for assistance. Tragically, he succumbed to his injuries in the hospital.

Sheriff Luna pledged that the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s office would deploy all available resources, with local, state, and federal officials offering assistance in the investigation.

