3 Kenyan Fishermen Released From Ugandan Prisons

Three Kenyan fishermen who had been detained by Ugandan authorities were released Tuesday following successful talks.

The three fishermen – famously known as the “Bujiri 3” – were arrested deep in the waters of Lake Victoria in May 2021 by security officers from Uganda, officials said.

The fishermen were arrested after they were allegedly found undertaking illegal fishing activities in Lake Victoria. Busia County Commissioner Kipchumba Rutto said the three were released following successful discussions between the two countries’ officials.

“Security committees from Kenya and Uganda have been engaging in discussions on this issue for some time. I am happy to announce that our fishermen have now been released,” said Rutto while at the One Stop Border Posts (OSBPs) station.

Uganda’s Namaingo commissioner Deborah Mwesigwa warned fishermen against breaking the law when fishing in the lake.

She said Lake Victoria is a common resource that serves the two countries – and should therefore be protected and preserved.

“This forgiveness is a result of our cooperation as an East African community,” said the official. She also urged the two countries to continue working together to promote sound fishing activities in Lake Victoria.

The three fishermen were given back their fishing boat after they were released from the remand. Cases of fishermen being arrested in the waters have been on the rise amid calls to address the issue.

