3 Killed in Marsabit Road Accident

Three people were on Saturday evening killed following a grisly road accident at Murup area along Kambinye-Kargi road, Marsabit County.

More than 30 others were injured and rushed to various health facilities, police said.

Police said over 100 people were on board the lorry involved in the accident.

The driver reportedly lost control of the ill-fated lorry, which rolled, throwing passengers out.

The lorry was ferrying people from Hulahula to Kargi for a wedding ceremony.

“Many people are nursing various fractures on their body, we might refer others and need enough blood to save their lives,” said a police officer at the scene.

The injured were admitted to various hospitals in the area.

Marsabit county commissioner Nobert Komora said police will investigate the accident.

Fatal accidents have been on the rise in the area.

