3 Wounded in Shooting at Continental Building in Downtown Dallas, Police Report

Three people were injured in a downtown Dallas shooting on Thursday afternoon at a midrise apartment building, police reported. The incident occurred at the Continental building, located in the 1800 block of Commerce Street near South St. Paul Street. According to residents, numerous gunshots were heard before police responded at around 12:15 p.m.

#BREAKING: Dallas PD confirmed 3 people were injured in a #shooting at The Continental high-rise on Commerce St in Downtown Dallas. No word yet on the shooter’s status or if they're in custody. There’s no suspect information. #Dallas pic.twitter.com/GPTeF3trZF — 𝕏 🕵🏻‍♀️🦋L̤̮E̤̮G̤̮🅰️C̤̮Y̤̮🦋🕵🏻‍♀️ 𝕏 (@iamlegacy23) September 12, 2024

The victims were transported to nearby hospitals, though their conditions remain unknown. Authorities have not provided details about the suspect. Over 20 police units responded, and streets surrounding the building were cordoned off. By 3:15 p.m., police allowed residents to re-enter the building.

Witnesses shared harrowing accounts of the event. Shenigua Johnson, an employee at the Continental, saw a young male running from the building, claiming he had been shot. Another resident, Candice Haywood, said she assisted a teenager with a gunshot wound and called for help.

Some residents expressed fear and frustration about the security measures in the building. Dayana Bailey, who has lived there for nearly three years, recounted hearing the gunshots followed by screaming and chose to hide in her closet for safety. She expressed plans to move out immediately, citing safety concerns.

Leslie Johnson, who recently moved in, echoed similar concerns, mentioning her increased anxiety despite previously feeling secure due to building patrols and frequent updates. Carolyn Brock, another resident, criticized the building’s management for what she considered insufficient security and expressed her intention to break her lease after the incident.

This is an ongoing investigation, and further updates are expected as the situation develops.