3 Zimbabweans Deported in Operation on Illegal Immigrants in Motor Bazaars

At least three foreigners were Tuesday deported following their arrest in an operation mounted by immigration officials on illegal immigrants operating in motor bazaars within the city.

The operation was mounted on Monday as the officials searched for those deemed illegal immigrants performing jobs that can be done by Kenyans and linked to claims of money laundering and drug trafficking.

Among those arrested were three Zimbabweans who have been working at World Navi motors along Ngong Road. They were deported Tuesday morning.

The immigration officials named the three as Stanley Makombe and his two sons Trevor Tadiwanaishe and Trevor Tanaka who have been working at the firm as sales managers.

Two Japanese Yusuke Tamano and Yoshifumi Sawada who were the targets vanished, officials said.

They are being sought. The three Zimbabweans were detained at Kilimani police cells ahead of the deportation for working without work permits.

Kilimani police commander Moss Ndiwa said the operation was conducted by immigration and that they had been taken out of the country.

“Those are immigration issues and the suspects are held in cells ahead of other procedures including deportation which I understand has taken place,” he said.

The three apparently replaced Philippine national Lianie Beth Gala at the yard who was deported in 2020 over claims of money laundering.

Earlier, the officials had raised Al-Shujah motors in search for the Pakistani owner Hussain Jarrar in vain.

Instead they arrested his accountant identified as only Yassin. He was released on bond and told to report back to immigration offices on Tuesday for further grilling.

Jarrar is yet to be found after it emerged his work permit had expired but he is still operating in the country.

Kenyan security agencies are investigating the wealthy Pakistan national over claims of money laundering and drug trafficking.

Jarrar, 48 is in hiding after learning he is being spotlighted over his immigration status in the country.

Jarrar who arrived in the country in 2006 and was later employed as a sales motor vehicle agent is now suddenly a billionaire.

This has raised eyebrows of the government agencies.

Jarrar’s work permit expired last year in November.

He is currently building a Sh1.2 billion mall. He was initially employed as a sales official at Al-Husnain Motors in the city where he earned Sh70,000 up to 2013.

According to investigations, he has suddenly become a billionaire.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations, the Financial Reporting Centre, the Immigration Department and the National Intelligence Service are among agencies investigating him.

Correspondences seen between the agencies on him show he is involved in questionable deals. He has denied the claims.

His mobile phone rang unanswered but a woman who responded later on denied the claims adding Jarrar is around and will cooperate with authorities.

One agency wrote to the other in May 2022 explaining how the man arrived in the country.

Jarrar is currently a director at Al-Shujah Motors Limited, which was established in 2012 and started operations of selling second-hand vehicles in January 2013.

“Previously, Jarrar was a director at Al-Husnain Motors Limited and obtained three of his previous work permits from February 18, 2006 to February 2, 2013. Later the directors of Al-Husnain Motors split and hence the establishment of Al-Shujah Motors Limited by Jarrar,” said part of the letter dated May 19, 2022.

He in June 2016 made an application as a permanent resident through lawful status which was pending for five years, the documents show.

In June 2021 he applied for his citizenship by lawful residence when it was established he had an adverse notice due to his suspicious involvement with Iranians.

“Due to this, his permanent residence process was halted,” the documents say.

A report by one of the security agencies seen says the company Jarrar runs has been associated with drug trafficking.

“The referred Al-Shujah Motors changed its name from Al-Husnain Motors whose directors have been associated with drug trafficking,” read part of the report.

This came out after two of his brothers who doubled as his associates were deported over the same claims of narcotics trafficking.

