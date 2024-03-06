300 Stolen Mobile Phones Recovered, Five Arrested in Crackdown in Nairobi

Detectives across Nairobi Region have seized more than 300 suspected stolen mobile phones, laptops and tablets in an ongoing crackdown on suspicious phone repair stalls.

This is aimed at combating electronic theft surge in the city.

Police said the stealing of the gadgets is linked to motorcycle operators who are behind the trend.

Nairobi police boss Adamson Bungei said they will also target the motorcycle operators as part of efforts to address the trend.

He said they have arrested dozens of operators in the operation and warned the exercise will continue.

Bungei said they have seen a surge in the incidents where riders with pillions who are also accomplices snatch mobile phones and take them to electronic engineers for changes before they are sold.

“Some people have bought these gadgets that were robbed in serious circumstances including robbery with violence and some even murder,” he said.

Bungei warned second hand mobile phone dealers and the electronic engineers handling the gadgets they will face serious charges when investigations are completed.

“If you are a mobile phone engineer or repairer stop handling stolen gadgets. You become an accomplice in the crime when found,” he said.

In the operation conducted on March 4, 2024, over 182 mobile phones, a laptop, iPad and two heating machines were seized in Ruai and Kamulu areas, when detectives stormed electronic shops.

In the operation, five suspects were arrested.

In Kamukunji, detectives confiscated 29 suspected stolen mobile phones.

In Lang’ata, two suspects were arrested with 34 suspected stolen phones, and eight laptops seized at a shop by DCI Central detectives.

Four other suspects were arrested in Kasarani’s Githurai 44 area in a similar operation.

Meanwhile, five robbery with violence suspects who waylaid a Matopeni area dweller at Mukuru kwa Njenga – Reli section stealing from him a jacket and an OPPO phone valued at Sh20,000 were arrested by Embakasi police, recovering the jacket and escorting them to custody.

The suspects were ambushed minutes after the robbery, and have since been arraigned.

The DCI Nairobi Region Coordinator Njeru Nthiga warned mobile phone thieves operating in the guise of phone dealers and phone repair shop owners that detectives are hot on their trail, equally cautioning genuine operators to be careful while handling second-hand electronics as they may put them in serious problems with the law.