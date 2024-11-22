31 ELC Judges Transferred In Changes Effective January 1, 2025

At least 31 judges attached to the Environment and Land Courts have been moved in change within the judiciary.

The ELC plays a key role in climate change mitigation efforts by adjudicating climate change-related cases such as those involving pollution; enforcing environmental laws and regulations; resolving land disputes and promoting public interest litigation to protect the environment and address climate change issues.

Through public interest litigation, the ELC enables communities affected by climate change to access justice through legal representation or self-representation.

In the changes announced Friday, Lady Justice Theresa Murigi was moved from the Makueni ELC station to the Milimani Law Courts while Lady Justice Anne Nyukuri was moved from Machakos to Kakamega.

Justice David Mwangi was transferred from Milimani to Kajiado.

Justice Anthony Kaniaru was transferred from Embu to Kitui, while Lady Justice Gacheru was moved from Murangá to Narok.

Justice Emmanuel Washe moved to Eldoret from Kilgoris court station, Justice Elijah Obaga of Eldoret moved to Makueni, Nanyuki’s Kossy Bor was transferred to Embu, while Christopher Nzili of Embu was moved to Kitale.

Kitale’s Justice Fred Nyagaka was transferred to Homa Bay, while Lady Justice Jacqueline Anne Mogeni of Milimani was moved to Thika.

Lady Justice Jane Onyango of Eldoret was moved to Thika while Justice Christine Ochieng was moved from Machakos to Nairobi.

Justice Bernard Eboso of Thika’s new jurisdiction was moved to Meru/Chuka, Lady Justice Lucy Mbugua of Milimani was transferred to Nanyuki while Mombasa’s Nelly Matheka was transferred to Machakos.

In the changes, Justice Maxwell Gicheru moved from Kajiado to Murangá, Justice Anne Koros from Siaya to Machakos, Joseph Mugo from Nyamira to Nyandarua, while Lady Justice Lilian Gathoni was moved from Kitui to Nyeri.

Other changes are as follows: Justices Yuvinalis Angima (Nyandarua-Mombasa), Charles Yano (Meru/Chuka to Eldoret), James Olola (Nyeri to Mombasa), Grace Kemei (Thika to Milimani), Dalmas Omondi (Kakamega to Nyamira), George Ongondo (Homa Bay to Kapsabet), Charles Mbogo (Narok to Milimani), Oguttu Mboya (Milimani to Meru/Isiolo), Lucas Leperes naikuni (Mombasa to Kwale), Michael Ngolo (Kapsabet to Kilgoris), Addraya Dena (Kwale to Siaya).