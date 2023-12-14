34 Injured After 66-seater Bus Crashes in Londiani

At least 34 passengers were Thursday morning injured after a bus they were traveling in rolled into a ditch along the Muhoroni-Londiani highway, Kericho County.

Police said one of the passengers suffered a miscarriage. She is in stable condition, police said.

The accident happened at about 3 am on Thursday.

Rift Valley Regional Police Commander Tom Odera told the media the bus had originated Nairobi and was headed for Busia.

He said the victims were evacuated from the scene and rushed to hospital with multiple injuries.

The driver of the bus said he was trying to avoid hitting a car that was ahead of him after it applied emergency breaks as they drove the stretch.

This forced his bus to veer off and roll into a ditch, he said.

The incident happened at Tunnel Centre, which is among places regarded as blackspot for accidents.

The injured were rushed to Fort Ternan hospital.

This comes in the wake of a campaign to address accidents in the country ahead of the festive season.

Police say they have mounted a campaign with other stakeholders to ensure minimum accidents.