At Least 37 Teachers Killed in Terror Related Attacks in Northern Kenya

At least 37 teachers have lost their lives and others injured in terror attacks in parts of northern Kenya.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki said Wednesday the teachers died in the last ten years.

“Regrettably, over the last ten years, 37 teachers have lost their lives and others injured in terror attacks,” he said.

He said In the short term, the government has taken a series of measures to protect teachers stationed in Arid and Semi-Arid areas (ASAL) and other parts of the country that are prone to security threats.

“The measures include pooling together teachers and accommodating them in secure spaces, heightening security in schools, and collaborating with local communities to share information on any security threats or suspicious persons sighted within the vicinity of their work places and residences,” he said.

In the long-term, the government, through elaborate deployment of specialized security units, will eliminate the threat of terrorism and restore normalcy, peace, and stability in the affected regions and open them up for investment and development.

He made the remarks when he appeared before the National Assembly’s Departmental Committee on Education.

He said the government will enhance dominance patrols in the Northern Eastern and Upper Coastal regions to detect and neutralize terror attacks targeting civilians, security officers, critical infrastructure, and personnel, among them teachers, road construction engineers and hydrologists.

Most of the victims are non locals.

The gang behind the attacks cross from Somalia and launch them amid a campaign to address the issue.

Somalia has not had a stable government after the fall of Siad Barre in 1991. Kenyan troops are in Somalia under African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) to help in fighting the al-Shabaab terror group.

