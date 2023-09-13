At least 4 Al-Shabaab Terror Suspects Killed as Bomb Making Materials Recovered in Garissa

At least four al-Shabaab terror suspects were killed in a dusk raid on a hideout in Harbole-Fafi area in Garissa County.

Officials said multi agency teams raided their hideout in an ambush and recovered Improvised

Explosive Devices (IED) making materials, medicine and other assorted items. The raid happened on September 12 evening, police said adding that this stopped a major planned terrorist attack.

The area has been facing insecurity related incidents. At least six other suspects managed to escape but with injuries, officials said.

This comes in the wake of reports the terror gang has been sending their members to Kenya in the past month in readiness for an attack.

Read: Al Shabaab Kill Two, Burn Houses in Lamu Attack

Police say they have upped their operations in the area to tame the plans for the attacks. A number of ambushes have happened in the past two months which left dozens of security agents dead and injured.

The area is near the Kenya- Somalia border where the terrorists cross and launch attacks inland.

On Sunday, the terror group blew up a Kenya Defence Forces technical in Lamu leaving at least 10 soldiers dead.

Department of defense confirmed the attack happened but did not mention the casualties.

KDF said in a statement the soldiers were on patrol along the Milimani Bare road in Lamu County when they ran over an IED.

“KDF condemns the criminals who disrupt movement, and sabotage socio – economic stability in the area.

Read Also: 60 Percent Of Mandera County Controlled By Al Shabaab – Governor Khalif

Further, KDF calls upon the residents to share information with the security agencies on these criminal elements who lurk in their communities,” the statement said in part.

A major operation is ongoing in the area to address al-Shabaab-related attacks, which happen because of others, the proximity to the main Kenya-Somalia border.

The area near the border with Somalia has suffered a series of terrorist attacks.

The terrorists have been attacking places near the Kenyan border by using guns and explosives leaving dozens dead and many injured.

The recent attacks have forced the government to suspend plans to reopen the Kenya-Somalia border.

