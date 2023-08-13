4 Dead, 1 Missing After Apparent House Explosion in Pennsylvania

Four people died and one remains missing after an apparent house explosion in Western Pennsylvania Saturday morning that destroyed several homes, officials said.

Three people were also injured in the incident and transported to local hospitals, according to officials.

One patient remains in critical condition while the other two were treated and released, emergency officials said in an update Saturday evening.

Due to severe weather happening in Pennsylvania, recovery operations have been stopped for the day, officials said they are planning on resuming on Sunday morning.

Police received a 911 call reporting a house explosion and house fire at approximately 10:22 a.m., Allegheny County officials said.

Read: NYC Cancer Doctor Shoots Self and Infant in Suspected Murder-Suicide

One house appears to have exploded, with two others becoming engulfed in flames, according to Allegheny County spokesperson Amie Downs.

Three structures have been destroyed and at least a dozen more are damaged, including with windows blown out. Debris was scattered over lawns and the street in the area.

First responders found people trapped under debris, Downs said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, Imbarlina said. Police are investigating the incident, he said.

The incident occurred in the borough of Plum, in the Pittsburgh metropolitan area. Video captured at the scene showed several homes on fire in the community of Rustic Ridge.

Read Also: US Surpasses 400 Mass Shootings So Far in 2023, Officials Say

The borough of Plum urged people to stay away from Rustic Ridge in the immediate aftermath of the explosion.

Crews were working on extinguishing nearby structures and securing gas lines, Downs said.

Eighteen fire departments responded to the scene, which remains active. Allegheny County Emergency Management officials and the Allegheny County Fire Marshals are at the scene as well.

A woman filming a game at the municipal baseball fields shortly after 10:20 a.m. captured the boom of the explosion, a little under a mile away, according to footage she posted on Facebook.

Plum is located about 18 miles east of Pittsburgh.

By ABC News

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...