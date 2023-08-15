4 Killed in Attack in Gatundu Village

Four men were on Monday night killed by unknown assailants in a village in Gatundu North, Kiambu County.

Police said the incident happened in Gacugi village in Ngorongo.

The four according to residents and police were on their way home at around 9 pm when they were attacked, killed, and left by the roadside.

Witnesses said they were hit on the head with a blunt object.

Kiambu police commander Perminus Kioi said they are investigating the matter.

“We urge residents to remain patient and provide any information to help with investigations,” Kioi said.

Another man escaped and was treated and discharged at Igegania Level Four Hospital.

“Their heads had been smashed with what we suspect is a metal rod or an axe,” said a police officer.

The residents claimed that the attack was executed silently since the victims didn’t raise distress calls and were only discovered by other passers-by.

This is the second incident in one month where residents in the village have been attacked.

Early last month a middle-aged man was attacked and killed by unknown people.

This has caused concerns among locals who say a gang is on rampage killing and maiming. A team of detectives visited the area on Tuesday as part of the probe into the latest incident.

