45% of Kenyans Support Establishment of Office of Leader of Opposition – Tifa Poll

A majority of Kenyans support the establishment of the Office of Leader of Opposition, a poll by Trends and Insights For Africa (Tifa) shows.

According to the poll, 45 per cent of respondents strongly support the creation of the office, while 17 per cent are okay with the position.

On the other hand, 21 per cent of Kenyans strongly oppose the idea.

The poll further shows that 13 per cent neither oppose nor support the creation of the office, while 5 per cent of respondents somewhat oppose the creation of the office.

48 per cent of respondents were of the view that the office would weaken the opposition while 36 per cent believe it would strengthen the outfit.

However, 16 per cent believe the office will make no difference.

The survey was conducted between September 8 – September 10, 2023 with at least 1,007 respondents.

The data was collected through Telephonic Interviews conducted (with respondents whose contacts were collected through previous face-to-face (i.e., household-based interviews).

Nationally Representative Sample was spread across nine zones; Central Rift, Coast, Lower Eastern, Mt Kenya, Nairobi, Northern, Nyanza, South Rift, and Western, with a margin error of +/- 3.1%.

President William Ruto proposed the creation of the office, a matter that is now being discussed by the Bipartisan Talks committee.

