405 workers accounted for, six dead after collapse of building in Syokimau, Nairobi

A multi-agency emergency response team confirmed the recovery of six bodies following a building collapse in Embakasi South Sub-County, Nairobi.

Five people who sustained injuries were rescued for treatment at Scion Hospital, where they were reported to be in stable condition.

All 405 workers who were at the construction site at the time of the incident were accounted for, said County Commissioner, Nairobi East Were Simiyu.

He said the site had been closed and secured pending structural assessments and investigations by the relevant government agencies to establish the circumstances surrounding the collapse.

The structure was under construction when it caved in, officials said.

This triggered an emergency response to the scene.

Police said the incident occurred on the ninth floor of the building during concreting works after a reported failure of the formwork, causing part of the structure to cave in.

Police and witnesses said three bodies were retrieved during initial morning operations and three additional bodies all middle-aged males, were recovered from the debris.

Nairobi police boss Issa Mohamud said the teams had accounted for all the workers at the site.

Emergency response teams rushed to the scene to establish the circumstances surrounding the collapse, including the possibility of additional casualties.

The incident raises fresh concerns over construction site safety, particularly compliance with structural engineering standards and safety procedures during high-rise building works.

It comes weeks after an 18 storey building collapsed in Eastleigh, Nairobi and killed eight people.

The matter is under investigation for now.

The building, which was still under construction, collapsed along 9th Street on October 23, trapping several people beneath tonnes of concrete and debris. The operation has faced significant challenges as emergency teams work to clear the remaining debris and reach the lower sections of the building.