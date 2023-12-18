42,927 Students Placed In National Schools

Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu Monday released the form one selection list for the 2023 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) candidates.

Some 1,400,329 students out of three 1.4 million who sat for the KCPE examination have managed to secure placements in various high schools across the nation.

Machogu announced on Monday, 717,358 are boys and 682,971 are girls.

Among them, 42,927 have been placed in national schools with 22,051 being boys and girls are 20,876.

Those placed in Extra-County schools are 276,746 as 141,590 are boys and 133,156 are girls.

288,201 have been placed in county schools with 129,332 of them being boys and girls are 158,869.

In Sub-county schools, 423,171 boys have been placed in different institutions and 369,059 are girls bringing the total to 792,230.

Some 2,225 students with special needs have been placed relevant institutions as 1,214 are boys and 1,011 are girls.

He said all students who scored 400 and above were placed in either national or extra-county schools of their choice.

The rest were placed in county schools in accordance with the parameters in place.

Students with special needs were placed in either disability or regular schools based on their disability categories, merits and choice.

Among the placed students, 130 students from informal settlements in urban areas have been placed in national schools and 167 have been placed in extra-county learning institutions – 150 are girls and 147 are boys.

CS Machogu also added that vulnerable and marginalized learners who attained 280 and above, a total of 14,426, will benefit from government scholarships.

He added that candidates with special needs and disabilities who attained 280 and below will also be eligible for the scholarships and refugees who attained 240 (girls) and 250 (boys) will also benefit from the scholarships.

The Elimu scholarships, awarded in partnership with the Jomo Kenyatta Foundation and the Equity Group Foundations, will push the number of beneficiaries to 52,000.

Machogu noted that the official joining date for Form One will be on January 15, 2024.

Candidates will access placement results through the Ministry of Education website.

On the Ministry’s website, they will search

The results can also be accessed directly through the Kenya Education Management Information System (KEMIS).

In addition, candidates will download forms containing Form One joining instructions from the same website.

The Form One cohort will be the last to study under the 8-4-4 curriculum as the education sector transitions to the Competence-Based Curriculum (CBC).