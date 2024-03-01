49 Gas Filling Plants Closed After Embakasi Explosion Tragedy 

The government has shut down 49 unauthorized gas filling plants following the devastating LPG explosion in Embakasi’s Mradi area earlier this month which resulted in the deaths of 10 people.

They were among the 138 that have operational licenses, Energy Cabinet Secretary David Chirchir said.

Chirchir said this Thursday during separate appearances before the National Assembly’s Departmental Committee on Energy and the Senate Standing Committee on Energy.

Chirchir, Petroleum PS Mohamed Liban and EPRA Director General Daniel Kiptoo had been summoned by the two committees to shed light on various aspects surrounding gas filling plants, including the rationale behind establishing LPG facilities near human settlements.

Of the 138 licensed gas filling plants in Kenya, Nairobi hosts 41.

Some 49 of those 138 were shut down following the Embakasi incident for being close to residential areas.

“All the facilities within 200 metres of residential areas have been sealed and shut down since the incident occurred,” Kiptoo added.

Concerns regarding compensation for the Embakasi gas explosion victims were raised by legislators, who questioned why affected individuals were left to bear the burden of the avoidable incident.

“People have lost property and EPRA has a responsibility but I didn’t hear you mention anything. What have you done for the affected?” Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina posed.

The team was also tasked with providing details on the cause of the Embakasi explosion, the unlicensed LPG entity involved, measures against illegal operations, legal actions against culprits, and long-term solutions.

“We did suspend the licenses as administrative licences,” said Kiptoo.

To prevent future incidents, EPRA emphasized strict measures, including the suspension of non-compliant facilities, fast-tracking criminal cases, engaging law enforcement, and collaborating with various agencies for intelligence sharing and enforcement actions.