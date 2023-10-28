5 KCPE Candidates at Arap Moi Primary Drown at Manmade Dam

There was anger and agony at a primary school in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu after five class eight pupils drowned at a man made dam.

The pupils had ventured into the popular Amazement Park that offers a wide range of activities for among others prayers ahead of national exams that start Monday when the incident happened, police said.

The pupils from Arap Moi Primary school and their teachers went to the park for a boat ride on a man made dam there when it capsized.

The pupils were divided into groups with some venturing into the boat riding on the dam, witnesses and police said.

Only one of those who were in boat and who is a class six pupil survived, police said.

The pupil was rushed to Burnt Forest Sub County Hospital and later to Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital for attention.

Police said the incident happened at about 5 pm on Saturday October 28.

The victims were later moved to Burnt Forest hospital where they were confirmed dead.

The bodies were moved to the MTRH morgue.

Angry parents of the pupils stormed the school seeking to know the whereabouts of their kin.

This sparked tension in the area which forced the sub county security committee to be summoned for an emergency meeting on how to handle the crisis.

Kenya Certificate of Primary Examinations (KCPE) and the Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA) will run from October 30 to November 24.

About 1.4 million are KCPE candidates, with 1.2 million KPSEA candidates while 903,260 will sit for the KCSE exams. The pupils had ventured to the park as part of preparations for the exams.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...