5 Killed In Accident Involving Bus, Tractor And Trailer In Kibwezi

At least five people were killed while others sustained injuries in an accident involving a bus, tractor, and a trailer along the Nairobi-Mombasa highway.

The incident happened in Kambu area in Kibwezi, Makueni County on Tuesday night, police said.

Kibwezi Sub-county police commander Peter Maina said the bus was traveling from Nairobi to Mombasa when it hit a tractor and veered, colliding with an oncoming truck.

“The five died on the spot. Many others were injured and are in hospital,” he said.

The highway has claimed dozens of lives in a series of accidents in the past months.

Officials blame the trend of sleeping and lack of discipline among road users. A campaign is ongoing to address the menace.

