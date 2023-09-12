53 percent of Kenyans Feel Country Heading in Wrong Direction – Infotrak

53 percent of Kenyans feel the country is heading in the wrong direction, a poll conducted by Infotrak shows.

The survey was conducted between August 21 to 23 and on September 10, 2023.

The poll indicates that at least five in every 10 Kenyans think the country is headed in the wrong direction.

Only 30 percent of Kenyans think the country is headed in the right direction while 13 percent think it is neither headed in the right nor wrong direction.

According to Infotrak, a small fraction said they either did not know or failed to answer.

Western, Nyanza and Nairobi counties have the highest percentage of respondents who think the country is headed in the wrong direction at 68, 67 and 61 per cent respectively.

Read: Top Ten Issues That Kenyans Want Urgently Addressed By Gov’t, BBI Not One of Them – Infotrak

Central and Rift Valley had the highest percentage of respondents who think the country is headed in the right direction.

Kenyans between the ages 27 and 45 think the country is headed in the wrong direction.

32 percent of men think the Kenya Kwanza government is steering the country in the right direction.

89 percent of those who think the country is headed in the wrong direction cited the high cost of living while 34 percent cited unemployment.

Thirty-nine per cent of those who think the country is headed in the right direction said peace was the main reason why.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...