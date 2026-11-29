At least 56 livestock were killed and 13 others injured following an armed attack on herders in Korore area of Marsabit County in an incident that triggered an exchange of gunfire.

The attack reportedly occurred at around 2:48am on Saturday, November 28, 2026, when a group of armed assailants raided livestock holding facilities in the area, prompting a fierce shootout.

Police said the casualties comprised 31 goats, 25 sheep and one donkey killed during the confrontation, while 10 sheep and three goats sustained injuries.

A team of police officers who visited the scene recovered 127 spent cartridges and an empty firearm case, which were collected and preserved as exhibits to aid investigations.

Three mobile phones believed to belong to the attackers were also reportedly found at the scene and collected by the victims.

However, police said the devices had not been handed over to security officers for examination.

Following the incident, security officers convened a community meeting with the affected residents, urging them to cooperate with investigators by recording statements, surrendering evidence and allowing authorities to pursue the perpetrators through the criminal justice system.

Police cautioned residents against retaliatory attacks, urging them to maintain peace as investigations and efforts to apprehend those responsible continue.

The security situation in the affected area was reported to be calm, with authorities promising to deploy additional National Police Reservists (NPR) to strengthen security and prevent further attacks.

The area is among those under persistent attacks from gunmen targeting livestock. It is also under a special operation aimed at address cattle rustling.

Incidents of cattle rustling have been on the rise in the area amid efforts to address the menace.

Most of the attackers invade the area from the neighbouring counties in the worrying trend despite heavy police deployment there.

Isiolo and Meru are among those under Operation Maliza Uhalifu aimed at dealing with bandits.

The operation has managed to contain crime in the area and other counties amid persistence.

The operation targets Baringo, West Pokot, Turkana, Samburu, Marsabit, Meru and Isiolo counties.

Besides retributive reaction, strategic investment and sustainable development have also taken a prominent place among the government’s planned crime control interventions for Kenya’s Northern frontier and the Kerio Valley belt.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen said the long-term vision is to empower the communities to actively take part in the war against animal rustling and undertake legitimate nation-building activities.