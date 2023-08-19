6 Dead as Dancing Wedding Group Drowns in Underground Water Tank

6 people have died after a well caved in on Saturday in Kihunguro, Ruiru.

Reports indicate that 11 others sustained injuries. The victims were headed to a wedding ceremony.

“Members of the public who were heading for wedding ceremony within Kihunguro area made a stop over at a friends residential plot, about 50 metres west of Kihunguro police post, started singing and dancing,” said police spokesperson Dr Resila Atieno.

“A concrete that covered the water well later collapsed in due to the weight of the said persons, and as a result, over 11 person drowned.”

Among the deceased, the police said, were two children who were going to be part of the bridal team.

“Rescue operation were mobilised and 11 retrieved including 2 children who were taken to Ruiru hospital for medical attention, also one baby girl amongst retrieved was confirmed dead,” said the National Police Service in a statement.

“Fire brigade from Ruiru and police at the site rescue in progress.”

Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...