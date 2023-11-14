6 Presidential Candidates In Madagascar Call For Election Boycott

Six prominent presidential candidates in Madagascar said Monday they plan to boycott this week’s elections, worsening a political crisis engulfing the country.

The six, who are part of a larger grouping of opposition candidates holding almost daily protests for weeks, said they will not take part in Thursday’s vote and will urge their supporters not to cast their ballot.

“We will call (on people) not to go and vote,” said presidential hopeful Marc Ravalomanana, 73, one of two former presidents to join calls for a boycott.

The Indian Ocean island nation has been shaken by a fierce battle between President Andry Rajoelina, who is running for re-election, and most opposition leaders.

Eleven out of 13 opposition candidates have led near daily, unauthorized marches in Antananarivo, for more than a month, protesting at what they have called an “institutional coup” that favours the incumbent.

The demonstrations have been regularly dispersed by police.

“I will not stand for election, that is very clear,” said Hery Rajaonarimampianina, 65, another former president who was in the running to replace Rajoelina.

Last week, the head of the lower house of parliament, who leads a mediation group to find a way out of the crisis, called for the suspension of the presidential elections, to ensure “peace” and “harmony” in the country.

But a spokeswoman for Rajoelina called the request a “far-fetched idea”.

The outgoing president held his last campaign rally in Antananarivo on Sunday in front of a fervent crowd of several thousand people donning t-shirts bearing his image.

The European Union, the United States and other members of the international community have expressed “deep concern” at the political tensions and denounced the excessive use of force against the opposition.

Thursday’s election “will not take place”, said Hajo Andrianainarivelo, 56, another opposition candidate.

