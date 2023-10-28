60,000 Security Agents Mobilized to Ensure Credibility of National Exams

The government has deployed at least 60,000 multi agency security personnel across the country to secure the national examination centres and ensure credibility of the exams.

The mobilized security agents include National Police Service (NPS) officers and National Government Administration Officials(NGAOs).

The security officials will be tasked with manning the examinations containers and protecting students, teachers and supervisors in the entire period of the national exams which include the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Examinations (KCSE), the Kenya Certificate of Primary Examinations (KCPE) and the Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA).

Over 3.5 million candidates will seat for this years exams which will run from October 30 to November 24.

Of these, 1.4 million are KCPE candidates, with 1.2 million KAPSEA candidates while 903,260 will sit for the KCSE exams.

Internal Security and National Administration Principal Secretary Dr. Raymond Omollo has disclosed that the government has set up a Command and Communication centres at both the National and in all Regional levels for close monitoring and supervision of the exercise to ensure a seamless exercise.

“The Ministry of Interior will play a leading and critical role in the execution of the task, supporting the Ministry of Education in coordination, logistics and provision of 24 hour security during the examination exercise,” Omollo said Saturday while issuing an update on security preparations at the St George’s Primary School in Nairobi.

To deter any potential exam leakages, PS Omollo said that all the examination containers will be located at NGAO offices and will be manned by security personnel round the clock.

The PS called on all the parties involved in the management and supervision of the national examinations and the candidates to adhere to the rule of law and the Kenya National Examination Council(KNEC) regulations.

Additionally, the Internal Security PS issued a stern warning to individuals planning to take part in exam impersonation in the exercise making it clear that such actions will be met with legal consequences.

“Exam impersonation will not be tolerated either by people impersonating the candidates or people purporting to be officials of the examinations,” he warned.

To curb technology enabled cheating practices, Omollo said that the government has prohibited the use of mobile phones within the vicinity of the examination centers.

He further cautioned against the use of social media platforms including WhatsApp, Telegram and Signal to distribute fake exam materials noting that is against the law.

As an intervention measure, he said the government shall actively monitor traffic on the platforms.

“False publications to mislead students and fraudulent use of electronic devices to send false information attracts a fine of up to Sh20 million and imprisonment,” Omollo said.

In the event of any security threats during the examination period, the PS said that both the County Security and Intelligence Committees (CSIC) and Sub-County Security and Intelligence Committees (SCSIC) across the Country have made the necessary appropriate contingency plans and developed emergency response plans to tackle any such challenges.

Omollo further disclosed that the preparations also include contingency plans for natural disasters such as flooding.

The government has activated a multi-sectoral County and Sub-County Disaster Risk Management Committees to address any arising/or emerging issues in their localities.

Special focus has been placed on Counties in Western, Nyanza, Rift Valley, Central, North Eastern and Coast regions.

“In case of above normal rainfall, arrangements have been made by mapping out evacuation centres that will serve as examination centres,” said the PS.

Omollo added a ground and aerial support has also been mobilized to cater to areas that may become inaccessible as a result of heavy rains.

Close monitoring of roads, electricity and buildings in examination centres by the Disaster committees will also be done throughout the examination period.

The Internal Security PS lauded the NGAOs across the country for their relentless efforts in ensuring compliance with the government’s 100 per cent school transition policy.

With the plans in place, the PS expressed confidence that the national examinations exercise will run smoothly to its successful completion.

“The interventions put in place, coupled with teamwork and cooperation from all stakeholders will facilitate the successful delivery of a credible examinations,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...