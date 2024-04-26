At Least 70 People Killed by Rains, Many Displaced as Gov’t Sets Aside Sh4 billion for Mitigation 

The government has scaled up measures to mitigate disaster caused by the ongoing enhanced rains and floods, even as the meteorological department warned that heavy rainfall will continue through to the weekend.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on Friday said the government has made several interventions such as financial allocation of Sh4 billion for immediate response to the rain’s havoc.

He said since the onset of the current heavy rainfall, 70 people have lost their lives, 22 injured and that eight people are missing.

He added that 131,179 people have been affected by the rains and that contingency plans have been developed to enhance the coordination of the emergency response.

He further asked Kenyans to stop daring nature and be responsible during the rainy season.

“We appeal to Kenyans to be responsible for their own lives and safety. Do not dare nature. In some instances, we have seen people being adventurous and daring to cross swollen rivers. We urge Kenyans to exercise caution and be responsible for their own lives. They must know they carry the aspirations of their families,” he said.

To those living in areas prone to landslides and near Kiambere Water Dam, Gachagua asked them to relocate to safer grounds.

Other interventions, he said, include resettlement of displaced families, restoration of bridges washed away by the raging waters, repair of critical infrastructure, activation of the National Disaster Response Centre and distribution of food, non-food and pharmaceutical items to the affected families.

“We are in discussions with the National Treasury and we are trying to put up Sh4 billion as an emergency fund. The National Youth Service will be facilitated to resettle the displaced families, unblock drains and waterways and handle the spilling dams. The National Disaster Response Centre will be 24 hours open to monitor the situation in the country,” said Gachagua.

Speaking during a meeting on review of emergency response actions relating to the ongoing floods situation in Kenya at his official residence in Karen, Gachagua also asked County Governments to realign their budgets to mitigate the effects of ongoing rains.

Development partners, Kenya Private Sector Association, Cabinet Secretaries, government officials, Media Owners Association and Council of Governors representatives Abdulswamad Nasir (Mombasa) and Johnson Sakaja (Nairobi) among other stakeholders were present.

DP Gachagua stated that the national and county governments will work together in mitigating effects of the rains.