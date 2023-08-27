71 Ethiopians Arrested in Suspected Human Trafficking in Machakos

Police in Machakos Saturday arrested 71 aliens for allegedly being in the country illegally.

Officials said the 38 male adults and 33 male juveniles were arrested after they were found loitering at Magorofani area off Mwananchi Road in Syokimau, Athi River East subcounty on Saturday.

Eastern Regional Police Commander Joseph Ole Napeiyan said the suspects were all Ethiopians.

They told police they were being trafficked to South Africa at the time of the arrest.

Read: DCI Sleuths Rescue 60 Foreigners From Human Trafficking Syndicate In Embakasi

“Police responded to the scene and established that a total of 71 Ethiopian nationals comprising of 38 male adults and 33 male juveniles found loitering within the said area,” Napeiyan said.

Napeiyan said all the suspects appeared hungry and exhausted.

“It’s believed that they were unlawfully confined in a residential house whose owner is yet to be established,” Napeiyan said.

He said the suspects escaped from the house after they broke the main door and windows.

Read Also: 4 Arrested As Detectives Rescue Over 100 Ethiopian Human Trafficking Victims In Kiambu

They were detained at Mavoko SNP police station pending interrogation, investigations and arraignment on Monday.

Such incidents have been on the rise in the recent past. Most of the victims use the roads to be trafficked as they head to Middle East and South Africa after escaping from their country.

Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...