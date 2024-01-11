84 People Killed in Road Accidents Week One of 2024 – NTSA

At least 84 people died in separate accidents in the country in the first week of 2024.

This is according to data from the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) which said the incidents happened between January 1 to January 7.

The statistics are an increase compared to 72 recorded during the same period in 2023.

The toll is likely to increase after the latest accident on Tuesday January 9 claimed 15 lives along the Nakuru-Eldoret highway.

In the first week of the accidents pedestrians lead in fatalities with 31, compared with 28 recorded last year. Motorcyclists recorded 23 deaths marking a slight decrease compared to 24 in 2023.

Drivers are in third place where seven have lost their lives in road accidents.

This is an increase compared to six in the same period in 2023. Pillion passengers recorded six deaths compared to seven witnessed last year. This year, only one pedal cyclist died from an accident within the period under review.

Fatal accidents are on the rise this year amid efforts to address the trend. In October 2023, NTSA unveiled the National Road Safety Action Plan (2023- 2027) which aims to achieve a 50 per cent reduction in deaths and severe injuries in designated high-risk demonstration corridors and urban areas.

Principal Secretary in the State Department of Transport Mohamed Daghar emphasized the urgent need for coordinated road safety efforts involving both national and county governments to enhance safety on Kenyan roads.

“We cannot be losing over 4000 people yearly, which is just part of it. Accidents cause permanent disabilities, we create widows and orphans.”

“We collapse an entire household because the breadwinner is lost. The net effect of this road safety challenge is beyond understanding,” he said.

Road safety remains a critical issue globally, with the World Health Organization estimating over 1.35 million deaths annually due to road traffic accidents.

The toll makes road crashes the leading cause of death among individuals aged 5-29, posing significant socio-economic burdens on societies worldwide.