9 People Killed In Accident In Ratili Area Alone Narok-Bomet Highway

At least nine people were Saturday June 29 evening killed in a road accident along the Narok-Bomet highway.

Police said two others were injured in the accident that happened at Ratili area at about 6 pm.

The accident happened after a matatu from Narok headed for Bomet direction had a tyre burst.

This forced the driver lose control of the matatu which rolled off the road killing the eight on the spot, police said.

The deceased included six male and two female and a female juvenile.

They died on the spot, witnesses and police said.

The bodies were taken to Longisa mortuary while the injured were admitted at the same facility.

The motor vehicle, which was extensively damaged, was towed to the Mulot police station awaiting inspection.

This is the latest such accident to happen in the area. In the past week alone, up to 20 people have died in separate accidents in the country.

At least five people were Thursday June 27 night killed in a collision on the Gilgil-Naivasha road, police said.

Up to 4,000 people are killed annually in separate accidents. There is a campaign to address the menace.

Many others are left with injuries in the incidents that hurt families.

The National Transport and Safety Authority says the leading causes of fatal crashes included hit-and-runs, tyre bursts, and vehicles and motorcycles losing control.

Also overtaking improperly and failing to keep the proper lane resulting in head-on collisions are mentioned as causes.