Gov’t Says 9787 eTA Applications Received As Complaints Flood Social Media

More than 9,000 applications have been received on a portal managing the issuance of visas to Kenya.

Of the 9787, 4046 have already been processed while the others are undergoing review on priority basis guided by the travel schedule submitted by each applicant, immigration Principal Secretary Julius Bitok said Sunday.

He said to boost tourism and attract more foreign investments to Kenya, the government removed all visa requirements for all foreign nationals visiting and transiting through Kenya from January 2024.

This decision reflects the commitment to the promotion of an open, accessible and inclusive tourism and investment environment.

The vacated visa requirements have been replaced by the Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) system.

This is designed for visa-exempt foreign nationals traveling to or transiting through the country, especially by air.

“The introduction of ETA is premised on the need to have a fair, faster and reliable system that also addresses Kenya’s security and other strategic interests,” he said.

So far 9787 ETA applications have been received on https://www.etakenya.go.ke, he said.

The introduction of ETA is premised on the need to have a fair, faster and reliable system that also addresses Kenya’s security and other strategic interests.

Before ETA, citizens from 51 countries enjoyed visa-free entry to Kenya, while travellers from 155 other countries were subject to a visa application process at a cost of $50, he said.

ETA has introduced significant changes to the travel and transit experience for foreign nationals visiting Kenya in four fundamental ways.

They include equal Treatment and Reduced Fees.

The entry requirements and applicable payments for all foreign nationals, except for East African Community (EAC) citizens, will now be the same irrespective of the country of origin.

The visa fee was $50 while the ETA fee for all is $30, thereby ensuring fairness and equality.

There is also an advance passengers’ information, he said.

Previously, he added, travellers from 51 countries were not required to fill out any forms on personal and relevant travel details.

“There was therefore no means of obtaining data to inform critical decisions and plans around security, infrastructure and insurance needs.”

“With the introduction of the ETA, we now have comprehensive data on all visitors, significantly improving our ability to ensure the safety and well-being of both our visitors and citizens,” he said.

He added there is reduced processing time.

Compared to visa application, ETA provides for a simple and faster process.

“Previously, it took up to 14 days to process visa applications for foreigners from 12 listed countries. The waiting period for this category has now been drastically reduced to a maximum of 72 hours.”

The PS said there is a dedicated ETA desk to guarantee a seamless experience.

He said they have introduced a 24-hour service desk dedicated to ETA.

“This will ensure clients are promptly attended to irrespective of the hour while also taking into consideration the different time zones across the world.”

He added they will continue to review and refine the ETA system to align it with the clients’ convenience and to support their commitment to make Kenya a natural home for visitors and investors.

“With ETA system now in place, we are proud to declare to the world: ‘Welcome Home!’”

The PS was responding to travelers who argued the system is now expensive.

One traveller said; “it’s not the $30 but the paperwork that the ETA requires. Confirmation of hotel bookings for every single day. Copies of already booked flight tickets. Bank statements for three months.”All of which needs to be done again (and another 72 hours wait) if even the flight number changes due to no fault of your own, the traveler said.

“And no re-entry for 72 hours. So if I am on a Safari that goes into Tanzania for two days I cannot return to Kenya for another day?”

“This is one of the harshest visa regimes in Africa now, and it masquerades as liberalisation of travel. The long term will not be kind to Kenyan tourism (nor Kenyan tourists who will see reciprocal actions levied on them by other African countries),” he added.

Another said: “for starters, countries like Ghana, Malawi, South Africa, etc.. that previously needed no visa for Kenya now have to obtain an ETA at least 72 hrs in advance of any trip at a cost of $32.50 (or $52.50 for premium service).”

“The ETA requires you to submit your confirmed flight itinerary and hotel booking copies. In some cases they also want bank statements and proof of finance.”

He added the ordinary ETA is not changeable even if your flight is cancelled and is locked into the specific flight itinerary you submit, but you can pay extra for the premium ETA to be allowed one change of flight number.

“Each ETA is single entry and you cannot apply for the next ETA until you exit the country, meaning that you cannot travel to Kenya more often than once every 72 hrs.”

“This system is not something to be commended. It is basically a cash grab rather than a means of opening borders. The old visa regime was far better than this “not a visa but ETA” system, especially for those who qualified for actual visa free entry in the past but now have to pay for this “not a visa”, or for frequent travelers who could get multiple entry visas but now have to reapply every single time.”

CNN reporter Larry Madowo said the eTA system is worse than the abolished eVisa system.

Madowo lamented about the $34.09 payment that is not immediately made known until one applies for the eTA.

“The actual cost of the Kenya Electronic Travel Authorization – a visa that is not called a visa – appears to be $34.09. Weirdly, the ETA website does not state how much it costs. You have to apply to find out,” he wrote on X.

“Kenya’s eTA is actually worse than the previous eVisa system.”