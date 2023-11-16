A Guide on How to Disable Windows Defender

Windows Defender is a built-in antivirus and anti-malware solution in Windows 10 and Windows 11. While it provides essential security features, there might be situations where you need to disable it temporarily or permanently. Here’s a step-by-step guide how to disable Windows Defender:

Temporarily Disable Windows Defender

Open Windows Security Click on the Windows Start menu and select “Settings” (gear-shaped icon).

In the Settings window, choose “Privacy & Security” and then click on “Windows Security.” Access Virus & Threat Protection In the Windows Security window, select “Virus & Threat Protection.” Manage Settings Under Virus & Threat Protection settings, click on “Manage settings.” Turn Off Real-Time Protection: Toggle off the switch next to “Real-time protection” to temporarily disable Windows Defender. Confirm Action You might be prompted to confirm your action. Click “Yes” or “Turn off” to proceed.

Permanently Disable Windows Defender Using Local Group Policy Editor

Note: The Local Group Policy Editor is available in Windows 10 Pro, Enterprise, and Education editions.

Open Local Group Policy Editor Press Win + R to open the Run dialog box.

to open the Run dialog box. Type gpedit.msc and press Enter to open the Local Group Policy Editor. Navigate to Windows Defender Settings In the Local Group Policy Editor, go to Computer Configuration -> Administrative Templates -> Windows Components -> Windows Defender Antivirus. Disable Windows Defender Double-click on the policy named “Turn off Windows Defender Antivirus.”

Select the “Enabled” option.

Click “Apply” and then “OK.” Restart Your Computer: Changes might require a system restart to take effect.

Permanently Disable Windows Defender Using Registry Editor

Note: Modifying the registry can have serious consequences if not done correctly. Proceed with caution.

Open Registry Editor Press Win + R to open the Run dialog box.

to open the Run dialog box. Type regedit and press Enter to open the Registry Editor. Navigate to Windows Defender Registry Key Go to HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\Policies\Microsoft\Windows Defender. Create or Modify DWORD Value If there is a DWORD value named “DisableAntiSpyware,” double-click on it and set the value to “1” to disable Windows Defender.

If the DWORD value doesn’t exist, right-click on an empty space, choose “New,” and create a new DWORD (32-bit) Value named “DisableAntiSpyware.” Set its value to “1.” Restart Your Computer Changes may require a system restart.

Important Considerations

Disabling Windows Defender leaves your system more vulnerable to threats. Only do this if you have an alternative security solution.

Ensure that you enable Windows Defender or install another antivirus program to maintain system security.

By following these steps, you can either temporarily or permanently disable Windows Defender on your Windows computer.

